NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on July 3 that left one man dead.

According to police, 23-year-old Leon M. Williams was arrested on July 13 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Leon M. Williams (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting in the 2900 block of Hollister Ave. When officers arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Jalanu Colbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Colbert was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on July 9.

Police say Williams is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.