NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on July 3 that left one man dead.
According to police, 23-year-old Leon M. Williams was arrested on July 13 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
These charges stem from a shooting in the 2900 block of Hollister Ave. When officers arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Jalanu Colbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Colbert was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on July 9.
Police say Williams is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.
