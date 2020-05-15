Man arrested in 1980 Norfolk murder facing new charges in daughter’s 1989 death

A mug shot of Dennis Bowman from the City of Norfolk (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 31 years after a Michigan girl vanished, her adoptive father faces murder charges in her death.

Dennis Bowman faces charges of open murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his daughter Aundria, Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch announced Friday.

Aundria, 14, was reported as a runaway from the family’s home in Fillmore Township on March 11, 1989.

In February of this year, authorities unearthed skeletal remains from a shallow cement-covered grave at Bowman’s property at 136th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township, east of Hamilton, Michigan. On Friday, authorities said the remains had been identified as Aundria’s using medical and DNA testing.

Her birth mother Cathy Terkanian previously said she was told Bowman had confessed to the murder and directed authorities to where he buried her body.

Bowman, 71, was arrested in November 2019 for the murder of Kathleen Doyle, 25, who was strangled and stabbed in her Norfolk home. Doyle was killed while her husband was deployed as a U.S. Navy pilot.

Bowman is currently in jail in Virginia and is expected to be extradited back to Michigan.

He has a criminal record dating back to 1980 that includes charges for assault, burglary and sexual assault.