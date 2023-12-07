NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in jail, accused of breaking into at least 10 locally owned businesses in Norfolk. The string of burglaries spans across several months. Police listed several restaurants, seafood shops and stores they say were broken into by the same man, Eddie Robinson, 35.

The impacted businesses are locally owned. Some of the owners tell WAVY News 10 they have been in business for decades and this is the first time they have ever dealt with a burglary.

Mina Seafood now has a few new steps in its lock-up routine. Weeks ago, they say two people broke into their store in the dead of night.

“They came in from the backdoor,” Beth Mina said. “They have a lookout guy sitting in one of the cars. (The) cash register was upside down and everything was in a mess.”

Mina said between $600 and $800 were stolen. The same thing happened to her next door neighbor not long after. Eddie Salvador, owner of Cor’ Chris Seafood, came to work and noticed something was off.

“It’s already unlocked,” he said, describing the front door. “I said, that’s fishy. It looks like somebody’s in here.”

The place was ransacked, with $200 stolen according to Salvador.

“Cash, coins like that, they took them all,” Salvador said. “We want everything (to) be safe, especially protecting our businesses. We work so hard, and that happening is just very terrible.”

They are among the many break-ins throughout this part of Norfolk, dating back to April, according to police. In the early morning hours on Monday, they finally arrested Robinson during a burglary at Golden China.

When 10 On Your Side called Golden China to ask if the owners would do an interview, we were told they had no idea. They said our news team was the first to tell them that there was a reported burglary at their own restaurant.

Off-camera, the daughter of the owners told us they noticed a window was left open the next day, assuming an employee left it open by mistake. Fortunately, nothing was taken and it ended with Robinson in cuffs.

A few doors down from Mina Seafood, the owner of Lil Angel Auto endured a break-in months ago with different suspects being arrested. Manny Vazquez said they share security cameras and try to keep each other safe.

“It’s like a family,” Vazquez said. “We’re working together, we look out for each other. I go over there, see what’s going on, she come over here, it’s like that. It’s like being in a family.”

Robinson is in the Norfolk city jail, held without bond. He is facing at least a dozen burglary charges in court.

When 10 On Your Side asked Norfolk Police for an interview, we were told they cannot give any more info — since this is still an active investigation.