Man arrested for alleged hoax during search for missing teen girls in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax call demanding ransom in exchange for releasing one of two missing teenagers.

Police say Christopher M. Dunlap made the call around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities said in a news release.

Detectives then investigated and found the ransom demand was a hoax. They found Dunlap and arrested him in the City of Virginia Beach.

Dunlap is charged with one felony count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, according to police.

He is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police are still looking for the two girls.

They were last seen Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School.

Police don’t believe the two girls, 14-year-old Sincerity Ennels and 15-year-old Emily Morrison, are in danger.

RELATED: Two teens missing in Norfolk not believed to be in danger, police say

Anyone who’s seen either teen is asked to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.