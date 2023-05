NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a alleged sexual assault at a hotel in Norfolk.

According to police, 29-year-old Donte J. Davis was arrested and charged with rape.

Donte J. Davis ( Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

This charge comes after police responded to a report of a sexual assault on May 15 at the Waterside Marriot, located at 235 E. Main St.

Davis is currently being help without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.