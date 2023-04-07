NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a ride-share driver last month in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded on Mar. 31 around 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Rd. for a report of a ride-share driver who had been carjacked.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a women who said a passenger had entered her car armed with a gun and started making demands.

Police say the woman was able to run away from the car, but when she was running away, the passenger fired his gun. The woman was not shot and she was able to get help.

The passenger then drove off with the woman’s car.

Johnathan C. Batey (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police arrested 24-year-old Johnathan C. Batey on Apr. 6 and charged him with abduction, carjacking, rape, attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm.