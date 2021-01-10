Man arrested following fatal shooting on Poplar Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man has been arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning that left another man dead.
The call for the incident around 5:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.
When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Alfred M. Robinson, of Chesapeake, inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following investigations, police arrested 43-year-old Elkay A. Payne and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm.
Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.
Payne is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.