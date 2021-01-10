Man arrested following fatal shooting on Poplar Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man has been arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning that left another man dead.

The call for the incident around 5:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Alfred M. Robinson, of Chesapeake, inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, police arrested 43-year-old Elkay A. Payne and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Payne is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

The incident is still under investigation.