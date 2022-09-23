NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that took the life of another man on Creamer Road in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, at Chesapeake Blvd. in the greater Ocean View area. Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.



He was identified by police on Tuesday as 22-year-old Aaron W. Leach Jr., of Norfolk.

Another man, identified as 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez-Lopez, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, police charged Lopez with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

Emilio Rodriquez-Lopez

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.