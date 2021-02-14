Man arrested following fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a Friday afternoon shooting in Norfolk that left another man dead.

Norfolk Police say 31-year-old Kevin M. Gumbs was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 7400 block of Fenner Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After further investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Gregory A. Mayo for 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Mayo is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The incident is still under investigation.