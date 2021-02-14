Man arrested following fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a Friday afternoon shooting in Norfolk that left another man dead.
Norfolk Police say 31-year-old Kevin M. Gumbs was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 7400 block of Fenner Street around 5 p.m. Friday.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
After further investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Gregory A. Mayo for 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.
Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.
Mayo is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.