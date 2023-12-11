NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting over the weekend on Alexander Street in the Norview area of Norfolk, police say.

Anthony Griffin is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, and the 33-year-old victim went to a Chanello’s at 6213 Chesapeake Blvd. for help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening wound, police say.

Detectives have not released a motive or any other details in the case at this time. Griffin is being at Norfolk City Jail without bond.