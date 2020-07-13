1  of  2
Man arrested after hit and run in Norfolk Sunday

Norfolk
Evan Stephens (Norfolk City Jail)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest following an accident that seriously injured a man on Sunday morning.

Emergency communications was notified for a motor vehicle accident at 6:40 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Little Creek Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Mercedes, later identified as 25-year-old Evan M. Stephens, ran a red light while traveling westbound on E. Little Creek Road. Stephens struck a Ford sedan that was traveling southbound on Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and Norfolk-Fire Rescue extricated the driver from his Ford Sedan. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stephens fled the scene on foot and was later arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and hit and run. He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

