Man arrested after driving 115 mph down I-64 through HRBT, crashing into powerlines

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that knocked out power for several hundred people on Thursday afternoon.

According to state police, a 2012 Mercedes Benz was seen driving more than 115 mph down the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Hampton. A trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over prior to the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, but the driver continued through the HRBT at a high rate of speed.

Once in Norfolk, the driver took the 4th View exit ramp and turned onto Rippard Avenue.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle but continued to search through the area for it. When he located the vehicle, it was determined that the driver lost control and struck a power line.

25-year-old Walter Jay’on Hall was identified as the driver and taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Hampton City Jail.

As of 3:10 p.m., approximately 740 people were without power in the area surrounding the incident.