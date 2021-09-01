Man arrested after August 23 homicide on Kingsway Road in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest after an August 23 homicide on Kingsway Road in Norfolk.
Authorities announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Julius A. Herring, of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
They say Herring is responsible for the August 23 death of 41-year-old Amira Y. James-Rodgers in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Herring is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.