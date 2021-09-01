Man arrested after August 23 homicide on Kingsway Road in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest after an August 23 homicide on Kingsway Road in Norfolk.

Authorities announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Julius A. Herring, of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

They say Herring is responsible for the August 23 death of 41-year-old Amira Y. James-Rodgers in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Herring is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.