NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and accused in a string of robberies over the weekend in Norfolk.

33-year-old Joseph R Hunyady was arrested on Monday in connection with the robberies.

The first one occurred on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of East Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded items before fleeing.

The next day, another 7-Eleven in the 5800 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard was robbed around 2:45 p.m. Just 15 minutes later, the Metro PCS in the 500 block of North Military Highway also reported a robbery.

Police say Hunyady is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Joseph R. Hunyady (Courtesy – Norfolk PD)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.