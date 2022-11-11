NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a September shooting that took the life of another man in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk police, 30-year-old Virginia Beach resident Marco J. Hicks has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The charges stem from an early morning shooting on September 4 in the 800 block of North Military Highway.

Police initially got a call for a gunshot disturbance at a parking lot in the area. When they got to the scene, officers found Michael I. Rivera-Rubert suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hicks is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bail.

Marco J. Hicks, Nov. 11, 2022

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.