Police: Norfolk man armed with knife abducted his 4-year-old son, led troopers on pursuit in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk man was arrested Monday after police say he abducted his 4-year-old son at knife-point and led troopers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in New Kent County.

Police say Bryan M. Valdez, 32, was armed with a knife and surrendered to Virginia State Police after troopers received a request for assistance from the City of Norfolk Police Department for a male who abducted the 4-year-old boy.

Bryan M. Valdez

Norfolk Police initially responded to Sentara Leigh Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the now-identified suspect inside a vehicle in the hospital parking lot. When the offices attempted a traffic stop, that’s when police say Valdez fled the area.

State police located Valdez’s Toyota on I-64 East near the 200-mile marker on Monday. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle at 2:24 p.m. but police say Valdez refused to stop.

Police say Valdez’s vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour when it rammed the back of a State Police vehicle and sideswiped it. Valdez lost control and ran off the road, overturning near exit 205.

State troopers say they saw Valdez exit the wrecked vehicle while armed with a knife. The suspect was carrying a child as he fled into the woods.

Troopers chased Valdez into the woods where they de-escalated the situation and took him into custody. The child was secured by police.

Both Valdez and the child were taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation due to the severity of the vehicle crash.

The child is now in his mother’s custody.

Valdez was transported to Henrico County Jail, and charged with one felony count of child endangerment, one felony count of abduction by force, one felony count of eluding police and reckless driving. He was also wanted on charges in the City of Norfolk, police say.

