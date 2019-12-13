Man and woman arrested in connection to E. Princess Anne Road homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman have both been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

Detectives charged 34-year-old Jermaine A. Tucker, of the u1200 block of Norview Avenue, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. 25-year-old Tkeyah J. Bell, of the 1900 block of Darnell Drive in Virginia Beach, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

Police say the fatal shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of E. Princess Road, near Shelton Avenue. They pronounced the victim, 46-year-old Thomas L. Christian, dead at the scene. Christian was from Virginia Beach.

No other details in the case have been released, but police ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.