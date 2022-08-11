NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who allegedly shot four people, including a sheriff’s deputy, is due to appear before a Norfolk judge on Thursday.

Police say 25-year-old Tyshawn Gray opened fire in a crowd outside of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on E Plume St. downtown last Friday morning. Court documents reveal that Gray had been kicked out of the business before firing a gun outside around 1:15 a.m.

A deputy who was assisting with the crowd at the time of the shooting was shot in the leg. He and the other three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

In a press conference later in the day, City Manager Chip Filer said that enhanced law enforcement patrols and cameras on Granby St. are doing little to curtail violence in the Norfolk entertainment district.

Still, Norfolk Sheriff Joseph Baron said the deputy’s presence prevented something worse from happening.

During the press conference, Filer said that business owners should prepare to justify why they should continue to operate downtown.

“That explanation should include very clearly, what benefits you provide to the overall culture, health and entertainment of our citizens by way of your establishment operating in the downtown district,” Filer said.

Gray is scheduled to appear for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. He faces nine charges, including one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts malicious wounding, four counts use of a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in public.