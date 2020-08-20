Man accused of rape takes Alford plea on lesser charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of raping a woman in Norfolk in 2017 — and possibly connected to other rape cases in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and Williamsburg — has taken an Alford plea for a lesser charge.

An Alford plea means a person maintains their innocence but agrees to plead guilty.

Powanzieo Griffin, 31, of Chesapeake, entered the Alford plea on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court.

According to court records, the case is under advisement until Aug. 27, 2021. His attorney, Eric Korslund, said a judge said if Griffin stays out of trouble for 12 months, he may avoid further punishment.

Griffin has also been released from jail after spending about 17 months incarcerated. He was never charged in connection with any other of the alleged rapes.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: