NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been dismissed for one of the four men accused in the 2011 killing of Old Dominion student Chris Cummings.

Kwaume Edwards had all of his charges in connection to the case dismissed in a pre-trial hearing Friday.

Edwards was one of the four suspects indicted on 15 charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Cummings, the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Cummings’ roommate was also shot, but survived.

The case was cold for years, until work from Norfolk detectives and the U.S. Marshals led to four arrests in August 2020.

Edwards is still currently serving a sentence for a 2014 murder in Newport News. He’s not scheduled to be released until 2029.

The other three suspects however will have their cases go to trial.

Rashad Dooley’s trial is expected to start on Sept. 7. The trial for Javon Doyle is set to start August 23, and the trial for Ahmad Watson is set for Sept. 20.