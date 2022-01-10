Man accidentally shoots woman inside Norfolk home, charged with reckless handling of firearm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man accidentally fired a gun that injured a woman inside a Norfolk home Sunday evening.

According to Norfolk Police, they got the call for the incident around 11:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a gunshot victim at a home in the 300 block of West 27th Street.

When they got to the scene, they found that a 20-year-old woman was sent to a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that 21-year-old Willie V. Miller accidentally discharged a gun inside the home which struck the victim.

Miller was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Willie V. Miller, Jan. 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police)