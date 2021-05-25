Male with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Atwood Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A male sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night in a shooting in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of Atwood Avenue.

The male was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police did not give additional details about the victim. They also didn’t release any suspect information.

