Man shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was found shot in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 4:13 a.m. for a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 5500 block of E. Virginia Beach Bouelvard.

Police say the male victim was transported to a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or sending an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10