Man shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was found shot in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 4:13 a.m. for a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 5500 block of E. Virginia Beach Bouelvard.

Police say the male victim was transported to a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or sending an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.