Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Lafayette Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon on Lafayette Boulevard.
Norfolk police didn’t have many details, but said they got the call at 12:15 p.m. and the victim was shot in the 1700 block of Lafayette. He was taken to Norfolk General.
Police were at the scene as of 1 p.m. investigating. Check back for updates on this breaking news.
