NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one male injured in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to police, the report of a shooting came in around 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 20th Street, not far from Church Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

No other information has been released at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.