MacKenzie Scott awards $22 million to South Hampton Roads’ United Way, YWCA, and YMCA

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MacKenzie Scott recently awarded a total of $22 million to three Hampton Roads organizations as an investment to address long-term community challenges deepened by the pandemic.

Scott, author and philanthropist, says that her team of non-profit advisors reviewed over 6,490 organizations, and of that, she funded 384 including the YWCA South Hampton Roads, YMCA of South Hampton Roads, and the United Way of South Hampton Roads.

“We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust,” said Scott. “Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft.”

All three say the gift was both “transformational” and the largest in each organization’s history.

The YWCA South Hampton Roads announced Wednesday it received the $2 million award from Scott.

“MacKenzie Scott’s gift to the YWCA South Hampton Roads is transformational,” said Stephanie Dickens, chair of the YWCA Board of Directors.

“Our long-standing history and dedication to eliminating racism and empowering women are directly aligned with MacKenzie Scott’s efforts to address racial and gender inequities. Her investment will help the YWCA strengthen our ability to support the needs of the Hampton Roads community and increase our impact.”

A statement released by the YWCA Wednesday says that Scott’s commitment to supporting organizations that serve the most vulnerable as part of The Giving Pledge, through which the world’s wealthiest individuals dedicate the majority of their wealth to giving back.

“This gift will allow us to continue adapting our programs and services to best serve victims of violence. The ability to enhance our focus on violence prevention in addition to intervention, expand advocacy and programming surrounding issues of racial and social injustice, is paramount to furthering the mission of the YWCA South Hampton Roads,” Kristen Pine, chief program officer and co-director of the Norfolk Family Justice Center remarked.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads also announced receiving an award from Scott of $10 million.

“We are proud that the impact of our work is being recognized by a global philanthropist and attracting significant national investments in our region,” said Michele Anderson, president & CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads.

“We are beyond grateful for Ms. Scott’s generosity and faith in our mission. At a time when our community faces both enormous immediate and structural needs, this investment will serve to strengthen our work and that of our partners.”

United Way says the team plans to spend significant time with their management team and board of directors strategizing around the highest and best use of the funds.

They anticipate spreading the funds over multiple years and incorporating them into their work to continue to “modernize their organization and innovate their approach to impact.”

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads was awarded a $10 million gift from Scott.

“Our Y is filled with gratitude and thankfulness in Mackenzie Scott’s recognition of the Y’s contributions to the communities we serve, specifically in the areas of child care during the pandemic, our ability to pivot our Centers by distributing and collecting food for those in need, and our commitment to diversity & inclusion practices,” says Anthony Walters, president and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

The team says the award was needed as Ys across the nation have suffered from the pandemic.

“Our Board and Staff are working diligently to make sure this resource is impactful in changing the lives of many for years to come. We are making plans as we speak to address immediate recovery from the pandemic, while also considering how best to apply and leverage this provided treasure for the long term strength of the YMCA in all the communities we serve,” said Walters.

The YMCA says the award will go toward continuing its response to child care needs, deliver virtual wellness services, and strengthen the collaborative efforts to maximize programs and community outreach.

Walters continued, “We are incredibly honored that MacKenzie Scott saw fit to invest this one-time, unrestricted gift in us! Her trust and confidence in our ability to conduct services that are equitable, accessible, and open to all, is extremely humbling and a great testament to the countless volunteers, members, stakeholders, and staff that have worked so hard to keep this YMCA moving forward. This grant changes the lives of the people we serve.”

