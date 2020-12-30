MacArthur shooting suspect wanted after murder of 7-year-old in Atlanta, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man previously convicted in connection to a 2019 shooting at the MacArthur Center mall is wanted in the slaying of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say Daquan Reed, 24, is wanted for felony murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct in the death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

Police say Reed had gotten into an argument days before Christmas in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, and fired several rounds as he left the area in his vehicle. One round fatally struck Maxie in the head. She was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car at the time and died days later at the hospital.

Police have issued a $15,000 reward for information leading to Reed’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or message @StopCrimeATL on Twitter.

Reed had previously been found guilty of accessory after the fact after a double shooting that left two people injured at the MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk back in 2019. In January he was sentenced to 12 months with 9 months suspended.