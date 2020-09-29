MacArthur Memorial to virtually host New York Times bestselling author

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New York Times bestselling author will be discussing her new book virtually come October.

The MacArthur Memorial will be hosting a virtual event with author Lesley M.M. Blume to talk about her new book “Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World.”

Lesley M. M. Blume is an award-winning journalist, historian, and bestselling author. Her work has appeared in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, National Geographic, The Wall Street Journal, WSJ Magazine, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Paris Review Daily, Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Slate, and Departures, among other publications.

Fallout is the story of how New Yorker journalist John Hersey gained access to Hiroshima during the Occupation of Japan and uncovered one of the deadliest cover-ups of the 20th century—the true effects of the atom bomb.

The FREE event will be held on October 7 at 7 p.m. Although it is free, registration is still required.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register, please visit: www.macarthurmemorial.org.

