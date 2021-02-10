MacArthur Memorial to commemorate Los Baños Raid with virtual event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk leaders announced their plan to commemorate the Los Baños Raid virtually this year due to the pandemic.

On Monday, Feb. 22, the MacArthur Memorial will host Jeremy Holm, author of When Angels Fall: From Toccoa to Tokyo, the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment in World War II, for the virtual discussion.

Historians say the Los Baños Raid was one of the greatest prison rescues in history. 

The 511th Parachute Regiment and Hunter’s Philippine Guerillas rescued 2,000 prisoners of war without the loss of a single prisoner or liberator. The operation went unheralded because it was overshadowed by the simultaneous event of Joe Rosenthal’s image of the flag-raising at Iwo Jima.

The free event starts at 7 p.m.

You can register here: https://cutt.ly/CkQg9cS

