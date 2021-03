NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will attend and make brief remarks at the Floral Heart Project’s COVID-19 Memorial in Norfolk Monday.

The event is scheduled for March 1, at 2:15 p.m. at the Chrysler Museum of Art.

Those interested can RSVP to Owen Kilmer at Owen.Kilmer@mail.house.gov.

Attendees include Luria (VA-02), Delegate Jay Jones (VA-HD 89), and Virginia Beach City Councilman Michael Berlucchi (Rose Hall District).