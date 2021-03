NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) - More than a thousand at-risk Norfolk residents, ages 65 and older, got their first and for some, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Saturday.

This happened at Calvary Revival Church off Poplar Hall Drive.

Nearly 40 JenCare Senior Medical Center volunteers helped get the shots in arms.

Chief Medical Officer of Jencare Medical Center Tidewater, Dr. Lisa Price Stevens, says this clinic helps serve the low-income.

She says in the coming weeks they are hoping to get access to the J&J vaccine.