Louis Cousins Sr., one of the Norfolk 17, dies at age 76

Louis Cousins at Maury High School on the day of reopening. It shows Maury’s large auditorium with Cousins isolated from the rest of the students. (Courtesy of the Virginian-Pilot)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A member of the Norfolk 17 has passed away.

The daughter of Louis Cousins Senior told WAVY TV 10 he died from heart failure Friday at a hospital in Houston. He was 76 years old.

Cousins was the first black student at Maury High School in Norfolk, in 1959. He was part of the Norfolk 17, a group of African American students who became the first to desegregate Norfolk schools. They courageously withstood angry mobs and threats of violence to go to school.

It is reported that other members of the group referred to Louis as “the professor” because of his intelligence.

In an article in the San Antonio Express-News, Cousins talks about how he felt alone during his time at Maury.

“This school was totally white, all white students,” he said. “The only thing that might have been black was the staff that did the floors.”

After high school, Cousins joined the Air Force then later moved to Texas, where he retired as a medical technician.