NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A towering plant in rare bloom off Tidewater Drive in Norfolk looks like something straight out of Dr. Seuss.

No it’s not a “Truffula” from the “The Lorax” (which has a real-life cousin!), but it does have the look and characteristics fit for a children’s tale.

It’s called an Agave Americana, a member of the asparagus family native to Mexico and the southern U.S. It’s commonly known as the “century plant” because people used to think they bloomed only once every 100 years.

That’s actually about as long as it can take for some, but most typically take around two to three decades to blossom being planted, about as long as those who live and work in the Cottage Road Park neighborhood had been waiting for theirs to bloom.

The century plant behind the street signs at Wellington Drive and Stanley Street in Norfolk (WAVY/Brian Reese)

“I have walked past it for 15 years wondering and waiting for the day,” said Norfolk’s Gregory Constanza, who started documenting the plant’s progress on Facebook back in late April.

The century plant on April 24 (Courtesy of Gregory Costanza)

At the time it was already about as tall as the tiny home it sits in front of at 7487 Wellington Road, where a woman lived for more than two decades. She sadly wasn’t able to see it bloom before she recently passed away, say neighbors, who were just glad to be able to see the plant finally have its big moment before the house is demolished.

“We knew they were going to tear the house down eventually, but it was like ‘wait a minute this thing is growing,'” said John Moscoe, who walks the neighborhood regularly. “I started talking with the neighbors and they were hoping that they wouldn’t tear the house down until the thing had bloomed.”

Moscoe jokes it was basically just a giant asparagus at first but “now it’s starting to bloom, it’s beautiful.”

A closer look at the flowers on the plant, which sit just above the telephone wires. Bees were having a field day buzzing around. (WAVY/Brian Reese).

It’s also been a special treat for U.S. Postal Service carrier William Owens, who’s walked the route for the past eight years.

“The yellow parts, they’ve just been starting to open up, the blooms … it just looks like Dr. Seuss,” said a laughing Owens on a sweltering July afternoon.

If you’re looking to ride by and check it out, you’ve got about two weeks left before the plant dies, never to bloom again. That’s just another one of its funky traits, along with being able to be made into mezcal (Agave Azul is the kind that’s used to make tequila).

A closer look at the bloom on the century plant. (WAVY/Brian Reese)

And ironically this isn’t the only century plant in bloom in Norfolk, though it is the only one in a residential area. A smaller one just recently started to bloom at the Norfolk Botanical Garden, two years after another century plant bloom.