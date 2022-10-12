NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.

Maury High School was built in 1910 and is in need of a major renovation or complete rebuild. The project is estimated to cost between $138 and $150 million.

Water damage, deterioration and rust put Norfolk Public Schools’ oldest high school top of the list for a major upgrade. The question now is whether to renovate or rebuild.

Four options were presented by architectural firm HBA during a public meeting.

The first option focuses on renovating Maury for $140 million and brings the least change to the current building by creating new additions. Students and staff would use 35 portable classrooms during construction for approximately three years. Athletic fields would be inaccessible during construction.

The second renovation option adds to the existing facility without needing portable classrooms and athletic fields would be accessible during construction. The option comes with a price tag of $162 million.

Option three is a complete rebuild of the school for $158 million. The new school would be four stories and have a similar profile to the original building. Students and staff would stay in the old building until the new one is finished. The option comes with a brand-new track. The track would not be regulation size.

The last option at $164 million creates a brand new six-story school with the smallest footprint. Students and staff would stay in the old building until construction is complete. This option creates more parking for students and staff.

After the presentation, those who came out were split into groups to voice their thoughts.

“I don’t agree with having the portables. How they did Norview would be the best bet. Build it on site on the other side and continue to go to school,” said one Norfolk resident.

A current Maury High School student was also in attendance and favored a new school.

“The current floor plan of the building is just not working. It takes a minute to get downstairs from every stairwell. We don’t have a track. There’s been black mold in the gym multiple times,” the student explained.

Another Norfolk resident questioned the safety of a six-story school.

All four options are projected to be midway through construction by 2025.