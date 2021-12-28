Long lines form for vaccinations at Military Circle clinic following Christmas weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the omicron variant continues to surge, lines have begun forming at vaccine clinics and testing sites, including Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

Lines formed outside the clinic opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. One woman told 10 On Your Side that when she arrived at 9:15 a.m. there were already a number of people in line.

Shannon Watts from Chesapeake came to get her booster. This time last year, she thought she was going to die from COVID-19.

It started as a runny nose and quickly worsened to double pneumonia.

“Oh, you don’t want to get COVID. It’s not nice,” she said. “It’s very sneaky. One minute you feel like you just have a cold and the next minute, you have pneumonia.”

Here’s the current line for vaccine appointments at @VDHgov Military Circle Vaccine Clinic in Norfolk. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge from the Omicron variant. Walk-ins are still accepted. Those I’ve spoken to say it’s a pretty fast process. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ZS57pbw6sI — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 28, 2021

She didn’t hesitate to get vaccinated or a booster after her experience. She hopes others do the same.

“If we go to the doctor when we’re sick for medical advice or when we’re injured, so when they tell us you need to get a booster because of the new variants, then we should go and do it,” she said.

Shannel Barnes brought her kids to get vaccinated, but said she was nervous to do it at first.

She took the step after her daughter was exposed to someone who tested positive at school.

“I feel so much better, especially with the holidays and everything going around,” she said. “You don’t know if it’s the flu or it’s the cold. So I just feel so much better as a parent to make sure that they’re completely okay.”

Long lines at the site Tuesday morning signaled increased demand for the shot, whether as a first or second dose, a booster, or a dose for a child.

Those who got their shot say they’re just looking forward to a healthier new year.

“Just to keep living. Keep enjoying life. Blessing anyone that I come in contact or anyone that come in contact with me. Just to be blessed,” said Lucy Price of Norfolk.

Watts hopes more vaccination rates increase to a high enough level so masks, social distancing and COVID-19 can become a thing of the past.

“Hopefully COVID being eradicated and if everybody goes out and gets the shot, gets their boosters, then maybe we can get rid of this thing,” she said.

Barnes says she has one simple request for 2022.

“The new year I’m looking forward to our family being safe, healthy and happy,” she said.

The hours for the clinic will change in the new year, starting on Jan. 4.

Mondays are always testing days and vaccinations run from Tuesday to Saturday at Military Circle.