NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An international logistics company is expanding its footprint in Norfolk.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc. will invest $59.9 million to expand its operations in the city.

The plastics and polymers warehousing and distribution company will add a 450,000-square-foot warehouse, a rail yard and expand its existing rail spur to meet increased demands.

“Katoen Natie Norfolk’s increased demand matches the surge Virginia is experiencing as a premier supply chain destination, and this expansion will foster the synergy of the industry ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Katoen Natie Norfolk has thrived in Hampton Roads for more than a decade thanks to the region’s outstanding logistics advantages, access to The Port of Virginia, and robust workforce, and I look forward to its continued growth.”

Katoen Natie Norfolk’s operation began in 2011 at the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant and refurbished body shop.

“Due to its central location on the East Coast, great workforce including former military, dual rail service via Norfolk Southern and CSX, and natural deep-water, great-functioning port, we chose Norfolk for our expansion,” said Katoen Natie President Frank Vingerhoets.

Virginia won the bid for the project after competing with Georgia and South Carolina, the project will create 76 new jobs.