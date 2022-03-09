Locals hope MEAC tournament will drum up business in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is back.

The Norfolk State University men’s basketball team took the court at the Norfolk Scope Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the conference tournament has been open to the public since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With buses wrapped around Scope, the writing is on the wall, the light rail, banners, and even the street as the MEAC returned.

There’s hope the MEAC will dribble-up some business downtown.

Nado Garcia owns the VIP Lounge barbershop on Granby Street. He’s looking forward to the business the tournament will bring.

“I’ve been part of the tournament for about eight or nine years, and seen the great events that this tournament brings, the great people. It’s just basketball,” Garcia said.

The MEAC tournament was cancelled in 2020, but returned in 2021 with limited fans in attendance.

While the chains and other places hope to rebound from those lackluster years, Garcia hopes to score a slamdunk.

“On Granby Street, I own four businesses, I own Republic on Granby which is a restaurant. I own the Locker Room, which is a vintage clothing store, and I own the barbershop and spa, which is upstairs,” Garcia said.

With that variety of services, Garcia should have something to appeal to tournament patrons, as well as help his employees financially during a slow time of year.

“When you’re in the business of selling anything, and you’re right around the corner from the tournament, you know you’re going to benefit from it,” he said.

And businesses surrounding Scope hope he’s not the only one.

Basketball isn’t the only thing found at the tournament. Dominion Energy is teaming up with MEAC to put education in the spotlight.

During half-time Wednesday night, Dominion Energy planned to award $3,000 to promote literacy in Norfolk Public Schools.

Thursday is all about higher education. Dominion Energy committed $25 million to support 11 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio — that includes both Norfolk State University and Hampton University.