Local Walmart staff organize ceremony inside store for graduating associates

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local Walmart management member organized a graduation ceremony for front-end associates not able to experience the milestone achievement.

Julian Herbert, a member of the management staff at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk and a Chicago native, has been with the company for almost a decade.

With seniors across the country not being able to experience graduation because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Julian and other members of the management thought it would be a nice gesture to let the store’s graduating associates experience the event.

It was a special event they won’t soon forget.

Julian and his peers put together a small ceremony, during business hours for the graduates, parents, customers, and supporters to watch them walk through tour the building, get a personalized plaque and certificate honoring their hard work not only as associates but as students.

