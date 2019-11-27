Local veterans add more plaintiffs in $500M lawsuit against Department of Defense

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of veterans suing several Defense Department officials has added plaintiffs to its lawsuit for better veteran benefits.

They marched Wednesday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Norfolk.

The group is suing the secretaries of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Department of Veterans Affairs for $500 million, claiming they have been denied benefits for treatment of mental illness resulting from post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, rape and other conditions.

Hampton resident Krystal Jones has added her name as a plaintiff in the case, which was filed in federal court in August. Jones’s name brings the total number of plaintiffs to 18.

After Jones completed basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, she began advanced training at Fort Dix in New Jersey in late 1974.

“I was sexually assaulted by my sergeant. I was devastated and had feelings of guilt, shame,” she said.

For more than 40 years, Jones suffered in silence. But when she saw other veterans willing to take their cases to court, she gained the strength to come forward.

“It bothered me for many years, and for a long time I couldn’t talk about it,” she said. “I hid it from not only myself, but from everyone around me.”

Anthony Harold is also suing. As a 17-year-old sailor, he was raped by his supervisor.

“He would pick me or someone else out and make us have sex with him,” Harold said Wednesday as eight of his co-plaintiffs marched and chanted “We march for better veterans benefits.”



“For years, I never let no one know. I [didn’t] let my parents know. No one,” he said.

These veterans say it’s those cases that show veterans who suffered emotional pain — and who were the victims of what would be a crime in civilian life — deserve the same kind of help as those with physical injury.

The veterans are representing themselves in the case, with Army veteran Roy Perry-Bey as lead plaintiff.

“The government hasn’t done enough. I think in a lot of cases what has to happen I think the Inspector General and those who are in the position to look at this criminally are not doing so,” he said.

The veterans are hoping their case reaches a courtroom by the first half of next year.