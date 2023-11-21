NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season, the local Transportation Security Administration union invites you to join them as they advocate for changes within the agency.

Members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 448 met at Norfolk International Airport to share information with travelers ahead of the busy holiday season.

Following a 20-year career with TSA at Norfolk International Airport, Scott Robinson is now the AFGE Local 448 president.

“I worked my way from an agent to a supervisor — I served as acting manager,” Robinson said. “I see a need for the TSA workforce to have a union that is knowledgeable, confident and advocates [on behalf of others] because an officer should be able to go to work and go home without having anything happen to affect their job.”

Robinson is advocating for the Fund TSA Act.

“The bill would address major budget shortfalls that have built up over more than two decades — mostly on the backs of TSA’s frontline workers, who are paid 30% less than peers across the government,” according to the Committee on Homeland Security fact sheet.

H.R. 3394 outlines: “To amend title 49, United States Code, to improve the ability of the Transportation Security Administration to carry out its security mission by ensuring that revenues collected from passengers as aviation security fees are used to help finance the costs of aviation security screening, and for other purposes.”

“It would ensure that TSA is funded well into the future,” Robinson said. “That the pay increases are funded, as well as, equipment, maintenance, upgrades and training improvements.”

Despite a recent pay raise, Robinson said the federal employees are still struggling with low pay and low morale.

“Traditionally [concerns include] the hours, low pay, and the frustrations that come with … working for an agency … with the management culture that exists within TSA,” Robinson said.

The union group needs travelers to support the bill and push lawmakers to pass it in 2024.

“It’s tremendously important because if the legislature doesn’t support this it doesn’t happen,” Robinson said. “As federal officers they control the purse strings they control everything,” said Robinson.

Learn more by visiting: www.afge.org/