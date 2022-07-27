NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nansemond River High School grad Elijah Alexander applied for an internship this spring with the Urban Renewal Center. It pays $15 an hour.

“I got the news that I was in. I was screaming and yelling to my parents [telling them] that I made it in,” said Alexander who will attend Tidewater Community College in the fall.

Alexander is one of four incoming freshmen who are learning vital skills in The Urban Renewal Center’s Young Scholars for Change program.

The URC, in partnership with 200+ Men and The Hampton Roads Workforce Council, is cultivating Hampton Roads’ leaders of the future.

While other teens are on the beach, Alexander is in board rooms.

“I watch people do their job being in business meetings… with financial analysts going to talk to people and actually helping out the community,” said Alexander.

“We are going to meetings with the Hampton Roads Chamber, we’re going to the federal courts meet with the federal judges… to build those relationships that are so necessary for success,” said Dr. Anitpas Harris who created the program.

“College is not just about learning a skill. It’s about developing relationships and also digging one’s heels into the community” said Dr. Harris.

Alexander told 10 On Your Side he aspires to shine in the business world after graduation from the business department at Norfolk State University. But, that’s not all he’s aspiring toward.

“Deep down, I want to do something with voice acting,” said Elijah who promptly delivered an introduction that’s movie trailer worthy.

Watch aspiring voice actor Elijah below.

“In a world where life is amazing bright dusk, there’s a man named Elijah Alexander on his journey to be the greatest and what he does and that is making money… lol lol!!

There’s room for six additional interns who are rising freshmen at local colleges and universities. The program runs through October. For more information call: 757-271-9237