Local comedian moves stand-up online during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Some comedic relief right now might help ease the stress for some — but a local comedian is also looking for some relief after COVID-19 turned their funny world upside down.

Right now, many have had to change their regular routines because of social distancing. But it’s not changing the routine as much as it is moving from the stage to online that’s proving to be the most difficult for some comedians.

James Dobson, better known as comedian Bo Dacious, is used to receiving roaring laughter after he makes a joke on stage.

He’s a stand-up comedian born and raised in Norfolk. He used to have a show right here in Hampton Roads at the Funny Bone in Virginia Beach, but more recently has been doing shows across the country.

That was until his last show last month in Texas.

“It was great, it was sold out, people knew they were not coming back outside anytime soon and on the way home on the plane, I was shook. I just remember being on the plane and I was scared to death that somebody would cough and I would catch this,” said Dobson.

He made it home safe and, since then, he has stayed there.

“Now, I’m just sitting here looking outside like I’m on punishment like everybody else,” he said.

But many of us are realizing the bills don’t stop coming, so in between selling his merchandise, he is finding his way through online comedy.

“I’ve done a couple of videos, I’ll do that. But I was not an online comedian. I’m a stand-up guy. I get on stage, I grab a mic and I make people laugh. That’s been my life for the past 25 years. Now, I have to try and find other avenues,” he added.

Admittedly, he says it’s a work in progress.

“I look forward to getting back on stage because that is my first love, it’s the greatest love I’ve ever had. It essentially saved my life,” he said.

He is also spending time helping others.

“While we are all suffering right now and going through it, it’s important to find meaning of all this. Some of us had to be set down. Some of us were going too fast. Some of us were going in the wrong direction,” he said. “Don’t be discouraged. The decision you make now [is] not going to define your life. Get started early. Find something you’re great at and just run with it.”

Does he miss the stage? Of course.

“I started and it’s awkward me sitting in front of an iPad and just talking. I’m so used to saying things and getting a reaction whether it be negative or positive, I don’t really care as long as I get the reaction,” he said.

Dobson believes laughter is healing and hopes to return to stage very soon.

Latest Posts: