Local retailers gear up for Small Business Saturday

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY)– While shoppers are looking for the best bargains of the season on Black Friday, tomorrow the focus turns to those unique and fresh gifts that you can only find when you shop local.

The Selden Market in Downtown Norfolk expects big crowds on Small Business Saturday which is typically the busiest shopping day of the year for them.

As part of the celebration, the Downtown Norfolk Council will set up a welcome station for shoppers at the Selden Arcade with a list of local small retailers, treats and entertainment.



The big green space in front of the Federal Court House on Granby St., Federal Plaza, will hold a fresh wreath and poinsettia market.

You might pay a little more than you would at a big box store but local business owners tell us why their products are worth it.

“It’s made by an actual person you know our products are not mass produced overseas or– we hand make it here,” said Erica Parham, owner of Sugar & Grace Co. Her shop in Selden Market is a DIY candle bar.

She started making her own all-natural candles because the ones she bought from big retail were giving her big headaches. “And I have boys at home so giving up candles is not an option,” she said.

Parham also points out that when you spend your money in local shops you support local families and the local economy. Plus the experience is unique.

Next door at LORAK Jewelry Laura Akers designs and handcrafts 14 and 18K Gold pieces.

Her husband and co-owner, Charles Akers told WAVY, “All of our jewelry is unique. You’re not going to find what we sell in a Longs or in a Zales. Much of it is one-of-a-kind pieces, it’s all handcrafted. It comes from the heart and if you’re shopping for someone for a special gift, that’s what you want.”

The VIBE district in Virginia Beach will also host a Small Business Saturday Marketplace from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with more than 50 businesses and live music. For more details click here.