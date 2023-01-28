NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Protestors marched through Downtown Norfolk Saturday evening after videos were released of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.

“I actually got sick to my stomach when I watched the video. I watched the video and got sick because I teach kids. I teach in Norfolk. I teach students,” Laura Webb, a protestor, said. “I imagine it could be one of my students. It could be one of my friends. It could be one of my friend’s sons. I haven’t had to live through what they have to live through, black people. I can’t imagine.”

Police cut off traffic at intersections as the protestors walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial through Granby Street.

With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.

Along the way, kids came out of their houses and joined in as the crowd chanted, “No justice, no peace.”

Webb said she hopes real change will happen and that it will take the government and legislation to make real change.