Local pianist live streams concerts for those staying at home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local concert pianist and teacher is using his gifts to help people staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam Clifford, who is a native of Norfolk, started live streaming concerts a couple of weeks ago. Clifford, who virtually teaches music, says he had all the equipment he needed to invite people into his home virtually and thought music could help many struggling at home.

“I think music is beyond just a tool of expression. It’s a necessary part of our daily lives as we navigate the uncertainties of this crazy pandemic to when we’ll have answers and be able to leave our houses. Music provides some form of peace in this otherwise crazy time,” he said.

Clifford started playing piano as a child. He says he would listen to his siblings practice and play the piano by ear before he started to take lessons.

Even then, it was an outlet for him to express his emotions.

“I remember when I was angry, I would go to the piano and play,” Clifford said while playing fiery chords on his piano, “to make sure the whole house could hear it.”

Clifford mainly plays classical music by composer such as Bach, Beethoven, and Chopin but he says the live concerts allow him to improvise.

He believes its a reflection of how many emotions we are currently experiencing.

“I went from positive uplifting pieces and jumped straight into crazy angry stuff. I do think we have a lot of mood changes we have to face in these times when we’re stuck at home. It’s cathartic for me to be able to put that into musical languages in my own term. I hope people are able to take away from the music in their own sense as well,” he said.

And if you do tune in, you will be able to see a surprise guest at every concert.

“I have a two-month-old puppy named Alfie, who’s a part of every concert. He contributes without playing. He conducts actually,” Clifford said.

Besides Alfie’s appearance, Clifford hopes that viewers can leave feeling better because of his music.

“I hope it gives them some measure of peace first and foremost, if not a distraction from the questioning and uncertainty that can arise from this thing,” he said.

Clifford performs every Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can view his performances on his Facebook page by clicking here.

You can also view his videos on his website or on his Instagram page.

