NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) will return to Hampton Roads for an in-person celebration — the first time in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 in Norfolk.

TDOV is an international awareness day that highlights the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals, as well as the work needed to achieve equality for trans+ individuals.

The LGBT Life Center, Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia, Southeastern Transgender Resource Center, and New Life MCC partnered to organize this year’s TDOV celebration in Hampton Roads.

The event is open to people of all ages and those who plan to attend are encouraged to register.

Please see TDOV’s featured programming below:

Coffee & Bagel Social from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the LGBT Life Center’s Administrative Offices (5360 Robin Hood Rd, Suite 202, Norfolk, VA)

“Unapologetically Trans: A Discussion on Trans Visibility” – Virtual Lunch ‘N Learn

Performance and Art Night from 7-9:00 p.m. at Maker’s Event Hall (735 E 23rd Street, Norfolk

For more information about the LGBT Life Center or TDOV, visit www.lgbtlifecenter.org or call (757) 640-0929.