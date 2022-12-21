NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Graves family has a decade-old tradition. Each Christmas the family gives back to those in need in the Norfolk Community.

This year, they will provide 300 turkeys in a Christmas giveaway. The event will take place on Friday, December 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., located at 1631 Church St. in Norfolk.

One turkey will be given per vehicle. You must be in a car to receive a turkey and cannot walk up.

Anyone in the community that needs extra assistance this holiday season is welcome. There are no requirements to qualify, and the event is free and open to the public.