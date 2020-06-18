Local nonprofit packs 1,000 care packages for healthcare workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit that sends care packages to military service members is expanding to help healthcare heroes.

Care packages are something Chelsea Mandello knows well. The U.S. Navy veteran founded nonprofit “Troopster” in 2015, sending thousands of care packages to troops stationed around the world.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, she added a new focus: healthcare workers.

“At the start of COVID-19, we realized that we had the warehouse and the facility and the ability to be able to make care packages,” said Mandello.

We told you back in May that Mandello set a goal to raise $1 million to send 50,000 medical essential kits. So far, they’ve raised more than $40,000, which allowed them to send 1,000 care packages.

Finding the appropriate supplies wasn’t easy.

“In each of the medical kits, we have an N-95 mask, we have gloves, we have hand sanitizer that was bottled by Chesapeake Bay Distillery,” Mandello said.

They’ve also made changes to their package assembly process.

“We have had temperature checks, we’ve had hand-washing stations, everyone has been required to wear a mask and gloves,” said Mandello. “We’ve instilled social distancing, so we’ve taken a lot of precautions to make sure the volunteers feel safe and those who are receiving the packs can trust that they’re being made in a safe environment.”

These boxes are going to hospitals, hospice facilities and nursing homes across the state.

Mandello has already heard from eager recipients.

“All of the challenges that we’ve faced in putting this together, in raising the money, in getting all of the items that we needed, all of this is worth it,” Mandello said. “Knowing that there are nurses out there and doctors out there who have reached out to us, telling us that they’ve needed these, these items, saying ‘thank you’ and just getting those sentiments back, it’s the best feeling in the world knowing that we’re helping.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer for the next packing event, you can visit Troopster’s website.

