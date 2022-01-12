Local nonprofit awarded grant to support African American and Latinx companies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black BRAND, a nonprofit based in Norfolk, recently received a $750,000 grant to help support locally owned African American and Latinx companies.

The $750,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation will be used to provide funding and support to 100 Norfolk-based African American and Latinx companies. The funds will help to ensure the long-term sustainability of minority businesses in the community.

Officials say the funds with help to support Black BRAND’s B-Force Accelerator program that was designed to assist entrepreneurs with accessing capital and necessary training over the course of three years.

The 12-week program is designed to be an intensive experience for black-owned early-stage businesses. Participants will have access to free legal, accounting and marketing resources.