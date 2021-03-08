Local New Black Panther Party for Self Defense announces large community march on March 20

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A call to stop the violence. The New Black Panther Party for Self Defense has partnered with other activists for a community outreach walk against community violence and police brutality in Norfolk.

Local black panther leaders gathered at Pollard Street Playground in Norfolk Monday to bring awareness to community violence and how they plan to come together.

The local New Black Panther Party for Self Defense, in addition to Black Lives Matter 757, the Black-Empowerment Business Network, Black Lawyers for Justice and other groups, gathered for one reason.

“We are out here, [in] solidarity with other organizations, because we have issues in this area that we are trying to address and fix,” said Sister Chuma.

She is the local chief of staff for the Black Panther Party. She said choosing this spot to announce their plans for a large march later this month holds significance.

The march is scheduled for March 20 in Norfolk.

“If you take a look around in this park is empty, it’s not empty, because it’s 12 o’clock in the afternoon is empty, because this park has been known for violence, youth-on-youth,” said Chuma.

She noted violence she’s seen against her own daughter and, of course, the 14-year-old who was killed in the park last year.

“Parents are not feeling safe to have their children here, we need to change that. We need to ask ourselves why? Why do our children not feel safe in this community, because when you look around [there are] plenty people that live here,” said Chuma.

With the march that is planned, these groups also plan to address police brutality.

Everyone in attendance says the goal is to bring everyone together to heal their community as one and to take care of each other.

“We hope to accomplish a unification for our people, as well as just coming together in unity and getting people together. As far as Black people getting strong in their area.”

The march is planned for March 20 at noon at 2718 Granby Street.